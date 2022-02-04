Kenya to host pan-African infrastructure development summit

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will play host to the 7th Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) week slated for Feb. 28 to March 2 in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

A statement from Kenyatta’s office released late Wednesday said participants at the three-day summit including African heads of state and government will take stock of progress in the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects.

The Kenyan leader, who had earlier participated virtually in the closed-door 39th session of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee meeting, stressed the crucial role of modern infrastructure in the continent’s economic renewal.

As a member of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee, Kenyatta said the infrastructure week will provide a platform for sharing best practices on bridging financing gap toward the development of modern roads, ports and railways.

“President Kenyatta pointed out that the Nairobi Infrastructure event will also enable participants to discuss ways of overcoming challenges, share lessons and advance possible solutions geared toward improving infrastructure development in the continent,” said a statement from Presidency.

At the continental infrastructure summit, Kenya will showcase mega projects including the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project whose implementation has gone overdrive, said the Presidency.

The summit is expected to adopt resolutions on advancing infrastructure modernizing in Africa as a prerequisite to spur cross-border trade and industrial growth. Enditem