Kenya to launch online facilitation platform to boost global trade

Kenya plans to launch an online trade facilitation platform in order to boost international trade, an official said Wednesday.

Amos Wagara, the chief executive officer of the state-owned Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), told journalists in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the digital platform to be launched on March 31 will serve as a single entry point for parties involved in international trade to lodge documents electronically that are required for export or import trade.

“The trade facilitation platform will reduce time required to process documents for entry and exit of cargo at the port of Mombasa from five days to one day,” Wagara said.

He disclosed that the platform which has been on test run since August 2021 incorporates 23 partner government agencies including Kenya Revenue Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

“The digital platform will enable traders to make payments electronically for fees and levies due to government agencies on goods imported or exported from Kenya,” Wagara added.

Mugambi Imanyara, the chairman of KenTrade, said that the online platform, which seeks to automate government processes that were once conducted manually, will improve the efficiency of trade logistics activities thereby enhancing the competitiveness of goods produced in Kenya. Enditem