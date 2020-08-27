Athletics Kenya has arranged a day-long test competition on September 12 as it strives to organize the successful Nairobi Kip Keino Classic, a continental tour series, on October 3.

The test run will be an invitational event that will have straight finals in Nairobi.

The athletes at the event will be selected based on their current world ranking by World Athletics and their respective performance during the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

“To keep runners prepared ahead of the Nairobi Kip Keino Classic, we are stepping up our preparedness by organizing a one-day event, where Athletics Kenya has invited 230 athletes to come and compete. From that event we will be able to pick athletes who will compete during the Continental Tour in October,” meet director Barnaba Korir told Xinhua on Thursday.

“Because most athletes haven’t had an opportunity to compete this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will invite athletics based on their last season’s ranking,” added Korir, who is also an Athletics Kenya executive member.

The triple jump, hammer throw, 200m and 3,000m steeplechase will be the core events during the Kip Keino Classic, while the javelin (men only), 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m races will be discretionary events.

Other events, such as the men’s high jump, 20km race walk, women’s long jump, 4x400m mixed relay, 400m hurdles and men’s 10,000m will be held as national events.

Meanwhile, organizers of Berlin’s ISTAF on Wednesday announced that a host of top stars are set to compete at the continental Tour Silver meeting on September 13.

All three medalists from the men’s pole vault at last year’s World Championships will be in the German capital, along with Olympic champion Thiago Braz.

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks will face Braz, world record holder Mondo Duplantis and world bronze medalist Piotr Lisek, all members of the event’s six-meter club.

Leading German vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, the 2013 world champion, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Torben Blech are also in the field.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Christian Taylor is confirmed for the triple jump, world champion Malaika Mihambo will contest the long jump, and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter is entered for the javelin.