Kenya plans to promote local content in its creative industry in order to boost employment opportunities, a government official said on Thursday.

Maureen Mbaka, chief administrative secretary, Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Innovation and Youth Affairs told journalists in Nairobi that the country’s film, music and performing arts sector remain untapped despite its huge potential for employment creation.

“We are committed to investing in projects so that our artists can showcase their talent to both Kenyans and the rest of the world,” Mbaka said during the launch of a song to sensitize the public on COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry of ICT has already mandated local broadcasters to ensure at least 40 percent of their content is made domestically.

Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of Kenya film Classification Board (KFCB) said that the country used to have a vibrant local film sector but now most of the content consumed is imported.

Mutua said that local film and television productions have continued to face stiff competition from foreign entities especially after the liberalization of the sector.

He noted that the government has started a nationwide campaign to urge Kenyans to appreciate their local cultures.

“We want to revive our cinema watching culture even in the rural areas so that we can provide a ready market for local productions,” he added.

“We need to reach a level where we produce and consume our local productions so that our creative industry can expand,” he added.

He noted that Kenya is also keen to leverage emerging opportunities such as social media platforms to expand the local film sector.