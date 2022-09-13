Kenya to resume multilateral trade talks with other countries

Kenya plans to resume bilateral and multilateral trade negotiations with other countries in October, a senior government official said Monday.

Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the negotiations with the U.S., European Union, and the United Arab Emirates were suspended as Kenya was preparing for the general elections that took place in August.

“The trade negotiations are part of Kenya’s efforts to expand its export base while consolidating traditional export markets, and enhancing the production and supply capacities of businesses to satisfy domestic and export markets,” Maina said.

She revealed that Kenya has been on the front line in the multilateral, regional, and bilateral efforts toward trade liberalization.

“It is against this backdrop that Kenya assessed her trading profile and strategically embarked on the negotiation of binding long-term trade agreements with strategic trading partners,” she added.

Johnson Weru, principal secretary of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, said that the negotiations in trade of goods will focus on agriculture and sanitary and phytosanitary standards, market access, intellectual property, technical barriers to trade, trade remedies, competition policy, customs and trade facilitation, dispute settlement, environment and investment.

Weru noted that negotiations in services will focus on financial services, telecommunication as well as digital trade. Enditem