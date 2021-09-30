Kenya to tighten management of foreigners over COVID-19 threat

The Kenyan government on Wednesday ordered an immediate crackdown on foreigners who are in the country illegally owing to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kenya’s Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the government will also restrict foreigners transiting through Kenyan airports to reduce the risk posed by the pandemic.

Kibicho said Kenya has witnessed a surge in the number of foreign travelers transiting through the international airports in the last four months.

“The Kenyan government is however alarmed by the threat of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic posed by the influx of foreign travelers transiting through the country,” Kibicho said in the statement.

“Going forward, the government will restrict the number of foreigners transiting through the country to levels that do not pose a risk to Kenya’s national interests,” he said. Enditem