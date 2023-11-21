Kenya tourism increases due to government-private sector collaboration

The tourist numbers in Kenya have surged amid a close partnership between the government and the private sector to market popular destinations, said the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), a state-owned tourism marketing agency, on Tuesday.

Collaboration within the industry has propelled arrivals upwards, said KTB Chairperson Francis Gichaba on the sidelines of the third edition of the East African Regional Travel Expo in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya

“We are ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure that we demonstrate value to potential travelers.

Our goal is to reach 5.5 million tourists in the next five years, and everyone has a role to play,” Gichaba said in a statement.

The regional tourism expo, bringing together over 3,000 delegates, including ministers, heads of tourism marketing agencies and investors, features exhibitions, business networking and high-level panel discussions. Additionally, the expo has attracted 266 exhibitors and 109 buyers from 31 countries spread across key source markets, including Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Gichaba said that industry partners have offered discounts on travel and accommodation packages, bolstering efforts to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Rose Kiseli, the general manager for Africa at Kenya Airways, the national carrier, said that the partnership with KTB has boosted tourist arrivals from the main source markets through road shows and other promotional events. Kiseli noted that leisure travel is gradually picking up ahead of the holiday season, which will boost the local hospitality sector.