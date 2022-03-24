Kenya tourism sector to recover from COVID-19 pandemic in 2022

Kenya’s tourism sector is expected to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, a senior government official said.

Najib Balala, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, said in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the removal of international travel restrictions is expected to increase foreign arrivals from less than 900,000 recorded in 2021 to more than 1 million this year.

“We believe international visitors will surpass last year due to the reopening of airspace,” Balala said Tuesday during the launch of Nairobi’s different culinary experiences, noting that the government is encouraging more foreign airlines to come into Kenya in order to boost the number of visitors.

According to the ministry of tourism, domestic tourists are expected to account for 60 percent of the sector’s revenues in 2022.

Government data indicate that the East African nation earned 146 billion shillings (about 1.27 billion U.S. dollars) from tourism in 2021.

Balala observed that the local tourism industry is also introducing new products such as cultural and sports tourism in order to diversify away from beach and wildlife products. Enditem