Kenya urges for joint efforts to address transnational crime

Kenya on Wednesday called on African governments to share intelligence to tackle transnational organized crime which is rampant in the continent.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said African governments are grappling with a variety of entrenched cross-border crimes such as drug and human trafficking, small arms trade, theft of motor vehicles, livestock rustling, smuggling of contrabands and general organized theft that require joint efforts to eliminate.

“Combating international crime is an expensive undertaking. Rising transnational crime and the complex nature of some of it obliges governments to allocate more resources to security budgets,” Matiang’i said when he opened the tenth African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (Afripol) steering committee meeting in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

He called on governments to collaborate in developing border management protocols to better identify shared priorities and plan for appropriate strategies which are essential to the facilitation of legitimate trade and lawful flow of people while closing the doors to criminals and their criminal elements.

Matiang’i said African governments are also increasingly being called to action against threats posed by emergent and complex crimes such as money laundering, cybercrime, mobile phone fraud, identity theft, phishing scams, trade in counterfeits, kidnapping, trafficking of prohibited and endangered wildlife products, pyramids and related phony investment schemes.

“Partnerships such as Afripol and Interpol are essential for pooling resources to combat shared security threats. Sharing intelligence, advanced training, and harmonization of border-monitoring policies and resources are vital. It is necessary for partner states to progressively review and retool security policies and doctrines to match arising needs,” he said.

The Kenyan official warned Africa is increasingly coming under the threat of terrorism and religious extremism.

“Our nations are nursing the ripple effect of traditional political leanings and international disputes including the war in Ukraine. Terror networks are often international in nature,” he said.

Matiang’i said the UN recently launched the regional counterterrorism office in Nairobi, noting that synergizing the activities of these bodies and strengthening existing bonds is desirable. He told the participants to consider strong regional cooperation through building a strong network of law enforcement agencies in the region that will provide consistent and continuing cooperation for responses.

The Kenyan official said it is also incumbent upon the partners to create and provide training focusing on seamless, unified responses to large multi-jurisdictional incidents by relying on defined collaborative guidelines.

“We must step up our collaboration and ensure coordination of responses that support shared objectives while respecting the policies and missions of individual agencies,” he said. Enditem