Kenya urges international partners to back programs to fight climate change

Kenya appealed to international partners on Monday to increase support for combating the effects of climate change in the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Kenya had suffered the brunt of adverse weather linked to climate change, including five failed rainy seasons that resulted in a severe drought and heavy rainfall that led to destructive floods.

“Climate change is real. We have an ambitious program of growing trees as one of the mechanisms we have identified to combat the negative effects of climate change. I appeal to you for your expertise and technical advice for this program to come to fruition,” Gachagua said, according to a statement issued from his office.

The deputy president made the remarks when he hosted the Common Board of Trustees of the Center for International Forestry Research and the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Gachagua said the ongoing program targeting 15 billion trees by 2032 would benefit greatly from the support of partners.

Kenya’s forest cover is currently about 7 percent, but the government has set aside more than 80 million U.S. dollars this financial year to increase tree cover to more than 10 percent.

Gachagua said the government has scaled up its response to the phenomenon to mitigate against occurrences like severe drought, enhanced rainfall and floods as witnessed in the country recently, calling for more global support.