Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said his government will advance a four-point agenda as it takes up a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Kenyatta said his country will back measures aimed at strengthening the role of Africa and the Global South in the multilateral system as well as ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic does not become a major driver of insecurity.

“If fragile countries do not get prompt access to the vaccine, their economic problems will likely turn into political and security challenges,” Kenyatta said on Wednesday evening during a virtual meeting of the UNSC on the challenges of maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Kenyatta also listed leveraging the knowledge and buy-in of stakeholders closest to crises and supporting the Security Council as well as associated UN bodies to strengthen the capacity of state institutions during post-conflict reconstruction as some of the measures that Kenya will support.

“The Peace-building Commission will play an invaluable role, which Kenya will support closely over the next two years,” the president said.

He noted that affordable and quick access to the COVID-19 vaccine should, therefore, be regarded as a valuable investment in peace.

According to Kenyatta, the UN Security Council spends the bulk of its agenda on conflicts in Africa which he said is testament to the fragility of many countries and regions on the continent.

“If we are to be true to the founding charter of the UN, it follows, therefore, that we should invest more in building more effective approaches or revitalizing existing mechanisms, that maintain peace and anchor stability in Africa,” the president said.

Kenyatta’s participation at the meeting follows Kenya’s assumption of its position at the UNSC as a non-permanent member for two years on Monday.

Kenya’s flag was hoisted on Monday hosted at the UN headquarters in New York alongside those of nine other holders of non-permanent seats.

Kenyatta had lauded the win which Kenya secured after beating Djibouti in a second round of voting in 2020, as historic, and one that would secure the country’s position as a regional and global power player.

During the virtual meeting, Kenyatta noted that peace will only be maintained if countries faced with conflict are facilitated to be strong enough to win control of their territory and provide public services.

He emphasized that the road to revitalizing multilateralism to effectively deliver global peace and security must run through a united Africa and an active and engaged Global South. Enditem