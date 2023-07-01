Kenya vows to combat illegal trade in iconic species via enhanced partnership

Kenya will enhance partnerships with neighboring countries and regional blocs in a bid to protect abundant natural resources like wildlife from the clutches of organized crime, an official has said.

Peninah Malonza, cabinet secretary in the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, vowed to dismantle criminal gangs targeting the region’s iconic species.

“Kenya, supported by Tanzania and the Republic of the Congo, will explore various avenues to provide adequate resources for the Lusaka Agreement Task Force and ensure the fulfillment of its mandate to combat illegal trade in wild fauna and flora,” Malonza said on Thursday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi after assuming the presidency of the 13th governing council of the parties to the Lusaka Agreement.

The Lusaka Agreement was created to pool resources and forge a regional front in stemming organized local and transnational wildlife crime that not only endangers the survival of protected fauna and flora species but also threatens the socioeconomic and environmental well-being of the states.

It has six member states comprising Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville, Lesotho, Liberia, Tanzania and Zambia, while Ethiopia, Eswatini and South Africa are signatories.

Malonza called on partners to offer their support to the treaty, enabling it to effectively counter organized wildlife crime, which she said is organized, transnational in nature, and needs collaborative efforts with other countries to stop its proliferation.

Justin Muturi, Kenya’s attorney general, stressed the need to focus on preventive interventions through training and capacity building for rangers in prosecution and investigative skills for wildlife and forestry crimes.

"This intervention will strengthen national and cross-border efforts to combat poaching and illegal wildlife trade in conservancy areas through intensified patrols," Muturi said.