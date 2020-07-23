Kenya’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday it will put more focus on home-based care programs as part of the strategy to combat COVID-19 after witnessing success stories that have been coming out of the program.

Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health said the program will also be used to free up health facilities to provide usual care for all other patients with diseases other than COVID-19.

“This is a major success in the fight against this disease that has ravaged our country and put the lives of many Kenyans at risk,” Aman told journalists in Nairobi.

“Even as we continue to ramp up other measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the success of the home-based care program for those infected has given a whole new impetus in this fight,” he added.

Aman said that in the past few weeks, the country which has been recording a steady rise in infections has realized success stories that have led to many patients recovering from the disease.

According to Aman, a total of 2,738 patients placed under home-based care in the last one week, have recovered from the disease, adding that there are still many more who are currently placed under the program.

Aman noted that the program is far much cheaper and a better option towards the recovery of a patient, for all the asymptomatic cases as opposed to being admitted to a health facility.

He revealed that about 90 percent of the patients in hospitals are asymptomatic who can thus be managed from home.

“In addition, it is also cheaper because 80 percent of the amount of money spent by a patient in the facility goes to the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), used by health care workers,” he said.

Aman said some 499 patients recovered in the last 24 hours including 406 who were placed under home-based care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,757.

Kenya recorded 637 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the country’s total to 14,805.

The new positives were drawn from the 4,275 people whose samples were tested within 24 hours. Out of the figure, 623 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

He said ten patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 260.

The East African nation has so far tested cumulative 254,273 samples since the outbreak of the virus.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has rescheduled a crisis meeting with the country’s governors that was to be held on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 containment measures.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the meeting will be held on July 27 and is expected to address the level of preparedness across the 47 counties in containing the pandemic. Enditem

