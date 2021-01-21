Kenya on Wednesday warned its citizens to brace for heavy rains and severe flooding, landslides and mudslides across the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (MET) said heavy rainfall of more than 20 mm is expected over the western, central, southeastern and northeastern parts of the country on Friday.

MET warned that the downpour that could cause floods is likely to continue on Saturday over highlands west of the Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands and highlands east of the Rift Valley and is likely to reduce in intensity on Sunday.”Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods and strong winds.

Flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream,” it said in its three-day forecast.

The weathermen advised residents to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

“Strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damages,” MET said, noting that it will provide updates promptly if there are any changes.