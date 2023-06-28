Kenya, Zambia forge partnership to spur outbound tourism

Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA), the national umbrella body for travel agents in Kenya, on Tuesday held talks with visiting Zambia’s tourism ministry officials to establish a strategic partnership to promote outbound tourism from Kenya to Zambia’s tourism destinations.

Joseph Kithitu, the KATA chairperson, said the proposed partnership aims to capitalize on KATA’s successful initiatives in promoting African continental travel to promote destination Zambia. Kithitu also expressed the association’s keenness to grow the travel trade and emphasized the readiness of KATA members to sell Zambia.

“We should focus on the commercialization of this partnership on a B2B and B2C level (business to business and business to consumer) and capitalize on the Visa-free access between our countries to promote outbound tourism flows into Zambia and vice versa. The market is ripe, ready, and can pay,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The objectives of the partnership include promoting Zambia’s competitiveness as a tourism destination, formulating joint marketing activities, identifying key attractions in Zambia for packaging and promotion, establishing partnerships with Zambian players in the tourism industry, and increasing the number of people traveling between Kenya and Zambia for both business and leisure purposes.

Rodney Malindi Sikumba, minister for Tourism of Zambia, expressed satisfaction with KATA’s proactive initiative and its members’ trust and commitment to the growth of the association.

Sikumba stressed the importance of marketing and packaging Africa, coordinating the travel trade with suppliers, and establishing homegrown solutions, while calling on the private sector to promote professionalism and grow local tourism. He emphasized the government’s role in creating an enabling operating environment and allocating resources to develop infrastructure.

The partnership will encompass various collaborative areas such as knowledge exchange, familiarization visits, and encouraging tourist flows between Kenya and Zambia.

Both parties will share their respective calendars of events to facilitate stakeholder engagement and foster regional cooperation in the spirit of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, according to the statement.

KATA chief executive officer Agnes Mucuha stressed the importance of establishing a bridge between Kenya and Zambia through a collaboration agreement.

“Through this partnership, Kenya’s travel trade will be trained on tourism offerings in Zambia. Additionally, KATA will provide capacity building for Zambia’s travel trade to enable them to sell Kenyan tourism products,” Mucuha said. Enditem