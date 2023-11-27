Kenya, Zambia travel agents signs deal to enhance industry growth

Kenyan and Zambian travel agents on Monday signed a strategic partnership deal to boost growth in the industry.

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and the Travel Agents Association of Zambia (TAAZ) said the deal inked in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, heralds a new era of improved collaboration fostering both business and leisure travel between the two nations.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to reshape the tourism landscape. Together with TAAZ, we are poised to drive unprecedented growth, enhancing our countries’ allure as vibrant travel destinations,” Joseph Kithitu, chairman of KATA, said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Kithitu said the partnership is a commitment to bolstering the competitive edge of Kenya and Zambia as premier tourism destinations.

The alliance charts a roadmap for mutual growth, enabling members of both associations to revamp their businesses, tap into fresh markets, and invigorate regional travel.

Hamida Malik, chairperson of TAAZ, said the collaboration is poised to channel a surge of visitors into Zambia. “It signifies a concerted effort to unlock the full potential of our tourism sector,” Malik added.

The collaboration aims to lure tourists to the rich tapestry of attractions in both countries.

According to the agents, planned activities encompass immersive familiarization trips, educational webinars, and synchronized marketing initiatives, all aimed at catalyzing regional travel and unlocking a surge in opportunities for private sector players within the travel industry.

According to the agents, the deal involves facilitating the exchange of expertise and insights within the travel domain and encouraging reciprocal visits between Kenya and Zambia to foster a deeper understanding of each other’s tourism offerings.

The partnership also aims to stimulate increased tourist traffic between the two nations and synchronize the calendar of events to inform stakeholders and enhance participation.