Kenyan agencies moot plan to invest pension funds in infrastructure projects

Kenya’s capital market agencies on Wednesday signed an agreement to invest pension funds in infrastructure projects using products such as green bonds, asset-backed securities and real estate investment trusts.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and Kenya Pension Funds Investment Consortium (KEPFIC) said the agreement will not only leverage economies of scale but also help in financing big-ticket infrastructural projects.

“This collaboration enhances pension fund activity at the NSE and provides an avenue for enhancing the liquidity of investments through the capital markets,” NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Kenya’s pensions sector regulator, the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), recently introduced infrastructure as a distinct category under the pension fund investment regulations.

This, therefore, allowed pension funds to directly invest up to 10 percent of their portfolio in the asset class, potentially unlocking approximately 140 billion shillings (about 1.26 billion U.S. dollars) for infrastructure investments.

Wyckliffe Shamiah, CMA chief executive, said the agreement cements the capital market’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal Nine, by leveraging them to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation while providing pension funds with a significant return on their investments.

Sundeep Raichura, the KEPFIC chairperson, said there is a considerable need to utilize the appropriate capital market structures to finance the development of infrastructure in Kenya, while ensuring optimal returns and diversification to investors. Enditem