Kenyan Baby Porridge Flour Market Industry Report 2022, Featuring Africa Improved Foods, Lishe Bora, Soy Africa and Unga Limited – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report looks at the porridge market & industry in Kenya, while highlighting opportunities among low income consumers. As of 2021 the under 5 years porridge market is valued at $154,926, 921 and expected to grow year on year.
Market Overview
- Under 18 years children in Kenya are 22,855,913, of which 7,229,923 are under 5 years. 42% of the children are from low-income households.
- Only 45 % of low-income mothers’ breastfeed exclusively in the first 6 months, complimenting breast milk with porridge.
- Porridge remains a key nutritional food among all income groups food from 6 to 59 months.
- Further, consumers in Kenya, irrespective of age, have been shifting towards healthy food of which porridge is considered a major part of.
The low-income porridge market is served by tens of small scale manufacturers and informal retailers.
Their main shortcoming is a lack of expertise and capacity to consistently produce high-quality products that meet the nutritional needs of the low-income consumers since most are poorly capitalized.
The small manufacturers and informal retailers often formulate products using general templates, not backed by any nutrition knowledge. Further, they adjust formulations in line with prevailing raw material prices.
The larger and better-capitalized food processors with the skill and production capacities tend to focus on the mid and high-income consumers, more so in the urban areas. These consumer segments have higher spending power and are consolidated thus easier to distribute to through formal retail, unlike the informal retail dominant among low income consumers.
Consequently, the food processors deem these consumers more valuable and worth investing in compared to the low income. Thus, their efforts towards the low-income segment seem half-hearted, going by packaging quantities, pricing and the nutritional composition of the products.
The reluctance of the well-capitalized processors to invest in quality products specifically targeted at the low-income group is also informed by an outdated notion that the low income will always put price before quality.
However, research shows 81% of consumers in Kenya, irrespective of income, are willing to pay at least 25% more than the price of conventional flour for improved porridge flour. Hence, an unexploited opportunity in Kenya is in high-quality porridge products, specifically targeted at low-income consumers, and which can be priced at a premium.
Key questions answered
- What does the porridge landscape in Kenya look like?
- What is the size of the market?
- How is the market expected to grow?
- How is the industry structured?
- Who are the key players?
- What is their market share?
- Which are the main customer segments?
- What are the needs of different segments?
- What are the characteristics of the baby porridge sub-sector?
- What are the present and future consumption figures?
- What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?
- What are the product categories in the market?
- Which product categories are growing fastest?
- What are the main ingredients in the products?
- How available are the raw materials?
- Which products are in high demand?
- What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?
- What are the existing distribution models?
- What are the production and operational costs and margins?
Key Topics Covered:
- The Porridge Market in Kenya
- Consumption of porridge in Kenya
- Growth of the porridge market
- The Gaps
- The Low-Income Opportunity
- Consumer: Access To Porridge
- Models
- Regulatory
- Products
- Product Categories
- Product Details
- Access to raw materials
- Packaging & Quantities
- Quality Standards
- The Market
- Market Structure
- The Market Size
- Growth areas
- Market data: 2021 – 2026
- Flour Sub Sector Segmentation
- Market Characteristics
- Trends
- Relevant Policies and Regulations
- Manufacturer & Product Profiles
- Consumer Profiles
- Consumer Segmentation
- Distribution channels
- Formal & Informal Retailers
- Production Processes
- Raw Materials
- The Financials – Capex, Operational costs, Margins, 5-year projections
Companies Mentioned
- Africa Improved Foods
- Capwell Industries. Equatorial Nut Limited
- Cow & Gate
- Lishe Bora
- Natural Ways
- Pembe Limited
- Proctor & Allan
- Soy Africa
- Stawi Foods
- Tropikal Brands
- Unga Limited
- Winnie’s Pure Health
