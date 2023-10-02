Kenyan bank hosts Mid-Autumn Festival celebration

Absa Bank Kenya on Saturday evening hosted Chinese companies operating in the country for the Mid-Autumn Festival which falls on Friday in accordance with the Chinese lunar calendar, amid growing Sino-Kenya trade and investment ties.

The event which took place in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, brought together representatives from more than 20 companies, including Huawei, Star Times, Power China and China Wu Yi, where participants enjoyed traditional Chinese culture and food such as mooncakes.

Abdi Mohamed, the CEO and managing director of Absa Bank Kenya, said that the Mid-Autumn Festival is a significant event for the Chinese community, adding that the Chinese entrepreneurs who have come to Africa play a very important role in the economic growth of the continent.

Zhou Yan, the head of China Desk at Corporate and Investment Banking at Absa Bank Kenya, said that Chinese companies have emerged as significant players in Absa’s strategy for revenue growth as well as for the local economy.