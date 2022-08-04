Kenyan bank to purchase DRC lender to boost regional presence

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)-based Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) to boost KCB’s regional presence.

Andrew Wambari Kairu, chairman of KCB Group, said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Tuesday evening that the acquisition is aligned with the lender’s strategic focus of scaling up its regional presence.

“This is part of our ongoing strategy to tap into opportunities for new growth while investing in and maximizing returns from the group’s existing businesses. We are excited that we can now play a role in catalyzing DRC’s and indeed East Africa’s economic expansion agenda,” Kairu said.

He said that the transaction is expected to close by the end of September, subject to regulatory, shareholders, and other approvals.

Kairu noted that KCB will acquire 85 percent of the shares in TMB, while the existing shareholders will continue to hold the balance for not less than two years after which, KCB will acquire their shares.

Kairu observed that the purchase will give KCB strong headroom to accelerate its growth ambitions to deliver better value for its shareholders and bolster the push for deeper financial inclusion and social and economic transformation in Africa and beyond.

Robert Levy, chairman of TMB, said that he is very excited about the opportunities KCB offers in this transaction.

“We believe that by combining our local knowledge and standing with the size and expertise of KCB Group, we should be able to increase market share and shareholder value through unlocking our synergies and business opportunities,” Levy said. Enditem