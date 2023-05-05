Kenyan banks embrace climate financing

A majority of financial institutions in Kenya have come up with climate financing solutions as they seek to mitigate climate-related risks and diversify the business, the Central Bank of Kenya said in a new survey.

The apex bank said in the survey released on Wednesday evening dubbed “Banking Sector Innovation Survey 2022” that 51 percent of commercial banks and 43 percent of micro-finance banks in Kenya had innovated a climate product.

“Compared to 2021, we note an increase in the innovation of climate-related products in both banks and micro-finance banks from 33 percent and 36 percent, respectively, indicating a steady focus on the emerging issue,” said the bank, which surveyed 39 banks and 43 micro-finance banks in the East African nation.

It added that the climate change-related solutions are focused on climate financing, lending for clean energy solutions, and automation of services to reduce carbon footprint.

According to the central bank, the sector is now cognizant of the importance of addressing climate action leading to an increase in efforts toward offering innovative climate-related financial products and services.

Kenya is a party to the Paris Agreement and has formulated climate action plans that aim to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.