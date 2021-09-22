Kenyan Breaks African 100 Meters Record

Ferdinand Omanyala clocked 9.77 seconds in the men’s 100m at the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour in Kenya to set an African record and is now the eighth fastest person in history.

Kenya storming the sprints in Africa is very serious as the are already dominating the long distance events.

Akani Simbine of South Africa was former record holder with 9.84 seconds. Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati ran 9.97 seconds.

Ghanaian sprinters must be wild and take sports serious. West Africans can also challenge in the marathons and long distance as well as field events.