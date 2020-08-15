Kenyan public finance watchdogs on Saturday decried the proposed increase in pension for retired lawmakers, saying it could burden taxpayers amid COVID-19 related economic downturn.

The advocates said that plans to hike monthly pension for former elected leaders should be shelved given the strain in public finances occasioned by the pandemic.

“We are opposed to the proposal to increase the pension wage bill for retired lawmakers to avert a fiscal crisis as the country grapple with negative impact of COVID-19 to the economy,” the campaigners said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi.

Kenyan parliament on August 5 approved amendments to laws governing pensions for retired lawmakers to pave way for a hike on their send-off package that covers house and medical allowances.

According to the revised pension bill, every lawmaker who served in the Kenyan parliament between 1984 and 2001 will be entitled to monthly allowance of 100,000 shillings (about 1,000 U.S. dollars).

The campaigners drawn from National Tax Payers Association and Institute for Social Accountability said they were opposed to an increase in pension wage bill amid ballooning public debts.

“An increase in pension payable to retired lawmakers on a monthly basis will exert burden on taxpayers besides undermining efforts to tame recurrent expenditure and spur development,” said the campaigners.

They said that overall pension wage bill in Kenya has risen from 270 million U.S. dollars since 2013 to the current 860 million U.S. dollars and is projected to hit 100 million U.S. dollars in 2021.

“Any further expenditure will deepen the debt crisis and hinder economic growth,” said the campaigners, adding that fiscal prudence as opposed to increasing pension wage bill for retired lawmakers and civil servants is key to boost post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has already opposed a hike in monthly pension for retired lawmakers terming it a drain on public coffers.