Kenyan campaigners pledge intensified lobbying for green financing

Kenya’s grassroots campaigners said they will intensify the push for increased financing to secure a green and resilient future for communities on the frontline of the climate crisis.

Speaking on Friday evening at a briefing in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, the green campaigners noted that sustained pressure was imperative to secure compensation for communities bearing the brunt of climate emergencies like droughts.

Charles Mwangi, head of Programs and Research at Nairobi-based Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), said there was a need to accelerate momentum towards a carbon-neutral future for the continent through robust funding, technology transfer, and strengthening the adaptive capacity of local people.

Mwangi said Africa’s mounting climate-linked loss and damages, and the fragility of the continent’s ecosystems and economies should inform the push for technical and financial support from multilateral institutions and leading emitters.

Tumal Orto Galdibe, a green campaigner from Gabra indigenous community in northern Kenya, regretted that a lackluster climate response has led to the loss of livelihoods for cattle herders grappling with recurrent droughts and water stress.

According to Galdibe, pastoralists in the northern Kenyan frontier counties, currently in the grip of the worst drought in four decades, have lost thousands of cows, sheep, and camels, pushing them to the edge of survival.

Grace Lolim, a climate justice campaigner from the northern Kenyan county of Isiolo, noted that a prolonged dry spell has decimated pasture and water sources, leading to the drying of crops and the death of livestock.

Lolim added that the hunger crisis in the drought-affected northern Kenyan rangelands is taking a toll on women and children while escalating resource-based skirmishes. Enditem