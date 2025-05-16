Kenyan Court Prohibits Internet Shutdowns in Landmark Ruling

Kenya’s High Court has issued an interim order barring the government, telecommunications providers, and regulators from disrupting internet access or digital communications.

The decision responds to a lawsuit filed by seven civil society organizations challenging the legality of internet restrictions.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye’s ruling explicitly prohibits any form of “shutdown, blockage, or denial of access” pending a full hearing. The court also ordered the preservation of all records related to past internet disruptions for judicial review.

The petitioners, including media and digital rights groups, argue that previous blackouts during national events violated constitutional rights to free expression and access to information. “This order protects millions who depend on connectivity for livelihoods and civic participation,” said Kennedy Kachwanya of the Bloggers Association of Kenya.

The case references alleged restrictions during 2024 protests and exam periods, when platforms like Telegram reportedly faced throttling. Authorities had cited exam security concerns, while rights groups viewed the actions as governmental overreach.

The ruling establishes judicial oversight of Kenya’s digital space, setting a precedent for internet freedom in East Africa’s most connected nation.