Kenyan delegation in Ethiopia to share experience, explore ways of collaboration in tourism

A Kenyan delegation is on a four-day tour in Ethiopia for experience sharing as well as exploring business opportunities and ways of collaboration between pertinent bodies in the two East African neighboring countries in tourism.

The Kenyan delegation, which arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Saturday, comprises two former mayors of Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, representatives of prominent tour operators, tourism and media professionals among others, according to Tourism Ethiopia.

Organized by Tourism Ethiopia, the tour covers visiting attractions and sites including among others, in Addis Ababa, as well as cultural and historical heritages in Dire Dawa and Harar, eastern parts of Ethiopia.

Members of the delegation are also expected to discuss with the tourism business community and pertinent government officials of Ethiopia ways of collaboration on the sector.

A similar initiative of familiarization trip was made months back for counterparts from Djibouti, another neighboring country, to create a strong East Africa tourism zone, said CEO of Tourism Ethiopia Sileshi Girma in his welcoming remarks Saturday.

The tours are organized in line with the tourism package and joint promotion strategies of Ethiopia’s 10-year sector development plan in the East African sub region, according to Tourism Ethiopia.

The program aims at promoting not only Ethiopia’s tourism and heritages, but also the destinations in the sub region, noted the CEO of Tourism Ethiopia.

Like other parts of the world, Ethiopia’s tourism industry has been highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the CEO, expressing the country’s readiness to receive international tourists, by observing COVID-19 protocols and also with the necessary precautionary measures taken to curb spread of the virus. Enditem