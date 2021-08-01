Kenyan developers to showcase IoT, AI innovations as competition kicks off

Young innovators in Kenya have an opportunity to showcase their innovations in the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) areas following the start of a competition on Thursday that seeks to transform technological advancement in Africa.

The Kenyan competition is part of the Africa IoT & AI Challenge 2021 that will see university and college students participate.

Other countries taking part in the competition are Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Uganda.

Favour Ruhiu, co-founder of tech firm Startinev Ltd and one of the participants, said the competition will give younger innovators from Kenya and Africa a chance to showcase their technological developments to the globe.

“Those that will emerge top will be funded and marketed for adoption across the globe. This competition gives Africa a chance to come up with innovations that they can take to the world as the fourth industrial revolution unfolds,” he said.

Eric Ruto, first vice-president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the sponsors of the challenge, said the competition will foster the adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence by small and medium-sized businesses. Enditem