Kenyan energy firm drills another geothermal well in Ethiopia

Kenya’s Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) said Friday it has completed drilling of the seventh geothermal well in Ethiopia.

KenGen was drilling wells at a depth of 3,000 meters under contract for Aluto-Langano geothermal project for state-owned Ethiopia Electric Power (EEP).

“I must commend our teams on the ground for successfully delivering to expectations despite the threats of COVID-19 and security situation in Ethiopia at the time of project implementation,” KenGen CEO Rebecca Miano said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

According to KenGen, Kenya is Africa’s number one geothermal energy producer and among the top 10 in the world, with an installed capacity of 863 megawatts, about 713 megawatts coming from KenGen.

Miano said KenGen has now embarked on drilling of the fifth geothermal well under the EEP project in Aluto-Langano and expects to complete the work in a fortnight’s time.

KenGen announced in November 2021 that it had started work to deliver three geothermal wells in Djibouti, setting in motion a 700 million shilling (6.05 billion U.S. dollar) contract.

Miano said the Ethiopian and Djibouti ventures are part of KenGen’s ambitious diversification strategy, in which the company seeks to acquire new revenue streams by offering commercial drilling services, geothermal consulting and other related services across Africa. Enditem