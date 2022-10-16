Kenyan farmers bank on GM crops after country lifts ban amid drought

A ray of hope has engulfed Kenyan farmers who are growing cotton, maize and cassava after the government lifted a decade-long ban on farming and importation of genetically modified (GM) crops amid biting drought.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Oct. 4 announced the cancellation of the ban in a surprise policy shift that he said would help make the country food secure and boost incomes. The new dawn has brightened prospects for farmers, in particular those growing the three crops whose research has been conducted for years in the east African nation.

Kenya approved commercial growing of GM cotton in the country after years of research. On the other hand, scientists are readying to start performance trials on genetically modified cassava. Research on the commercialization of the three crops had over the years been bogged down by the 2012 ban on genetically modified crops imposed by the government.

“The lifting of the ban paves way for faster conclusion of research on genetically modified cassava,” Catherine Otaga, a cassava farmer in Busia, western Kenya, said in a recent interview. Over the years, her cassava crop has been ravaged by mosaic and brown streak diseases. The latter renders tubers completely unusable as they rot from inside. Otaga has, thus, put all her hopes on the GM crop.

“The scientists working on GM cassava have involved us. I have seen how the new crop is resistant to pests and the two major diseases, is easy to peel, what makes value addition easier to do, is drought-tolerant and yields more,” said Otaga, who is in charge of processing at Tanga Kona Group, which brings together some 5,000 farmers in Busia.

However, in the wake of drought which is ravaging up to 4.3 million people in Kenya after four failed rainy seasons, according to the National Drought Management Authority, farmers want improved and quality seeds that boost food security and put money in their pockets.

“Our members have lamented about poor yields for years. Most of them are ready for the GM crop once approved for commercialization,” she said. Her one-acre farm currently hosts a lush green improved variety of cassava crops.

Away in Kirinyaga, central Kenya, cotton farmer Jesse Kariuki took a walk inside his farm with pride. Kariuki, who grows Bt cotton on half-acre is among the early adopters of the crop after the government approved its commercialization in 2019.

“I now have some 900 Bt cotton plants on my farm; this is my third crop and I can say I am happy. So far, I have only spent 5,000 shillings (41 U.S. dollars) on the crop that is about to be harvested,” he said, noting it has only rained twice in the area since April but the crop is thriving.

Bt cotton is a genetically modified pest-resistant plant cotton variety. Kariuki is among those looking forward to better times after Kenya lifted the ban on genetically modified crops.

His main challenge, however, is difficulty in accessing the genetically modified seeds, which Kenya imports from India. The country’s cotton production shrunk 59 percent in 2021, hurt by farmers lacking access to genetically modified seeds.

But the Kenyan government has banked on Bt cotton to revive the textiles and apparel industry and raise the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the gross domestic product from the current 9.5 percent to 15 percent. The government further hopes to create 680,000 direct jobs through cotton farming, 6,000 at integrated mills and 25,000 at garments manufacturing.

Margaret Karembu, the director at the International Service for Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA) AfriCenter, said the lifting of the ban on GM crops has potential to transform Kenya’s agricultural sector and boost farmers’ incomes. “Countries that have embraced use of biotechnology have managed to address the food crisis and hunger,” she said on Wednesday. Enditem