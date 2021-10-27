Kenyan firm to expand access to off-grid solar solutions with new fund

Greenlight Planet Kenya, a firm with presence across Africa on Tuesday announced it had secured 8.33 billion shillings (75 million U.S. dollars) to expand access to solar solutions among underserved households.

The new funding according to Greenlight Planet Kenya will be provided by a consortium of international lenders including Standard Bank Group, Citi Bank, CDC Group and Norfund, Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries.

Anish Thakkar, co-founder of Greenlight Planet Kenya said the latest capital injection from lenders will ensure that a significant portion of rural households in the country had access to affordable and clean energy.

“This facility from lenders will allow hundreds of thousands of off grid families to make the switch from kerosene to clean, safe and abundant rooftop solar,” Thakkar said in a statement released in Nairobi.

He noted that off-grid Kenyan households were spending more to light their homes or cook using carbon emitting kerosene amid threat to their health and that of the environment.

Anneke Lund, executive of Sustainable Finance at Standard Bank Group said that improving access to capital among green enterprises in Kenya will boost action on climate change besides creating new jobs.

According to Lund, the new financing to Greenlight Planet Kenya will achieve positive ecological, health and economic outcomes to off-grid and marginalized communities.

Michael Mutiga, managing director and head of Corporate Finance, Sub-Saharan Africa region at Citi Bank said that international lenders have rallied behind Kenya’s quest for transition to green energy.

According to Mutiga, sustainable financing is a prerequisite for boosting uptake of solar energy among Kenyan households and business premises. Enditem