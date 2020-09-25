Kenyan manufacturers on Friday launched a center for green growth and climate change mitigation.

Mucai Kunyiha, chairman, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), said that local industrialists are keen to shift towards a green future so as to develop a sustainable society.

“The center shall develop a strong pipeline of investor-ready green projects and work with green financiers to reach financial closure, transfer knowledge on a business case for climate change initiatives at the firm level in complying with government policies and regulations,” Kunyiha said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He observed that the hub shall also provide industries with the best practices on environmental compliance through capacity building and compliance assessment in line with environmental regulation to reduce industrial carbon footprint by creating awareness and promoting a circular economy in the manufacturing sector to ensure sustainability.

Kunyiha said that the industrialists plan to introduce efficient production practices and developing products and services that help place environmental and social aspects on an equal footing with economic concerns.

“As industry, we have a role to play in the development of this country whilst ensuring that the environment, in which we operate, is conducive for the wellbeing of all. This is why we continue to engage like-minded stakeholders, from government, development partners, industry players and consumers, to realize this agenda,” Kunyiha said.

Francis Owino, principal secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Enterprise Development noted that the manufacturing sector is a key pillar in the country’s development goals and that green growth shall ensure its sustainability.

“Industry relies on infrastructure and services, such as water, waste, energy and transport, and are vulnerable to disruptions caused by climate change,” Owino said.

Mamo Boru, director-general, National Environment Management Authority added that the world is transitioning to a green economy.

Boru said consumers are more aware of responsible production and are keen to buy from manufacturers who adhere to environmental regulations and integrate a circular economy into their practice.

“I urge corporations to elevate sustainability into their core business strategy, as it is good for the planet and ensures continuity,” he noted.