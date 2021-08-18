Kenyan leader congratulates Zambia’s president-elect Hichilema

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday congratulated Zambia’s president-elect Hakainde Hichilema following his election victory in the just concluded presidential elections.

Kenyatta said the election of Hichilema in a hotly contested presidential poll demonstrated the strong confidence and trust the people of Zambia have in his leadership.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you take up the responsibilities and duties of your new high office as the incoming President of Zambia,” he said in his congratulatory message.

Kenyatta said he looked forward to working closely with president-elect Hichilema to enhance bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Zambia for the benefit of the people of the two countries, as well as to advance the African agenda of a stable, peaceful and progressive continent. Enditem