Kenyan leader hopes peace will prevail despite legal battles over poll

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday his desire was to see peace prevail in the country and set an example to the African continent despite a looming legal battle at the Supreme Court over the disputed presidential election.

Kenyatta said Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure the country upholds its position as a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period.

This comes a few days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto as president-elect in the just concluded general elections.

Kenyans on Aug. 9 trooped to polling stations to elect the country’s fifth president alongside members of the national assembly, county governors and senators including local leaders.

Raila Odinga on Tuesday rejected the presidential election results announced by the electoral body on Monday and vowed to pursue legal and constitutional means to overturn the declaration of the president-elect. The 77-year-old Odinga garnered 6.94 million or 48.85 percent of the 14.1 million votes cast during the hotly contested polls, behind the President-elect, William Ruto’s 7.17 million or 50.49 percent of the total votes cast.

Odinga and his delegation reiterated their commitment to pursuing constitutional and lawful channels and processes to resolve outstanding issues with regard to presidential election results.