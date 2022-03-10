Kenyan leader orders countrywide crackdown on rogue motorcycle taxi riders

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday ordered a countrywide security crackdown aimed at weeding out rogue motorcycle taxi operators from the sector following the recent assault of a female motorist in the capital Nairobi.

Kenyatta, who described the incident as disheartening, said that he had on Monday evening instructed the country’s security apparatus to clamp down on rogue cyclists locally known as Boda Boda and ensure perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.

“Yesterday (Monday), I did give instructions and ordered a crackdown on all Boda Boda operators, starting here in Nairobi and moving across the country,” Kenyatta said in a statement issued after presiding over the International Women’s Day national celebrations in Nairobi.

The remarks came after the police said they held more than 200 motorcycle riders after being arrested and their motorcycles impounded over the sexual assault of a female motorist along a road in Nairobi on March 4.

Nairobi Area Traffic Commandant Joshua Omukata said that the 32-year-old victim reported the incident to the police on Monday, and a team of detectives swiftly made the arrests thereafter.

“The suspects are currently being detained at the Parklands police station in Nairobi, awaiting arraignment upon completion of investigations,” Omukata said.

Omukuta said the victim had hit a pedestrian, and before she could process what had happened, was surrounded by angry motorcycle riders.

“She attempted to drive away from the scene but the dozens of motorcycle riders blocked her, forced themselves into the car and sexually assaulted her as seen in the video,” Omukata said.

The Kenyan leader ordered a fresh registration of all motorcycle taxi operators in the country as part of measures to restore order in the sector.

Kenyatta said the clampdown was aimed at riding the sector of criminal elements that had infiltrated the business.

The president pointed out that his administration had invested heavily in the growth of the sector, cautioning that government’s goodwill shouldn’t be misconstrued as a license to engage in lawlessness by the riders. Enditem