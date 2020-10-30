Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday directed the police to deal firmly with threats to national security amid a spike in crime across the east African nation.

Kenyatta said internal peace and security are the foundation for the nation’s prosperity noting that the vibrant democracy enjoyed by Kenyans has been a result of the sense of security, which the country continues to experience.

He was speaking in Kajiado County on the outskirts of Nairobi where he presided over the graduation ceremony of paramilitary officers who attended a three-month Kenya Police Tactical Operation Course.

In a statement issued after the ceremony, Kenyatta reiterated the government’s commitment to continue equipping the police with appropriate training, resources and weaponry to enable them to defeat enemy forces.

The graduating officers will be incorporated in the Quick Response Unit and deployed as General Duty Officers in crime-infested areas of the country to spearhead the fight against organized crime including terrorism.

Kenyatta urged the police officers to remain true to their calling by maintaining high standards of discipline, professionalism and integrity.