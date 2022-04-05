Kenyan leader urges for joint efforts to fight corruption

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday called for concerted efforts to sustain the fight against corruption blamed for retarded development in the country.

Kenyatta stressed that although corruption has deep roots and its axis keeps on regrouping and fighting back, the government will not be swayed by the naysayers or misdirected by those who relish negativity and resentment.

“We must all work together that is, all arms of government, the business community, media, religious institutions, non-governmental organizations and the ordinary Kenyans to fight this noble war,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, after he witnessed the ceremonial handing over of 450 million shillings ( about 3.91 million U.S. dollars) repatriated back to Kenya from the Jersey Island of the United Kingdom.

The funds were confiscated by Jersey authorities following the successful conviction of Windward Trading Limited for money laundering offenses. Windward on Feb. 24, 2016, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing proceeds of crime and three counts of acquiring profits from criminal conduct.

Kenyatta also witnessed the handing over of 39 title deeds for corruptly acquired parcels of land to public entities and county governments worth more than 43.45 million dollars.

Kenyatta said the country cannot afford to sleep on its laurels until the vice is completely eradicated. “We must raise the bar even higher if we are serious about the Sustainable Development Goals and our very own Vision 2030.”

Kenya and Jersey signed an asset recovery agreement in late March. The Kenya-Jersey Asset Recovery Agreement was set to enable the first return under the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime in Kenya (FRACCK), a multilateral initiative involving Kenya, Switzerland, the UK, and Jersey Island. Enditem