Kenyan leader vows to expand key infrastructure to cater for urbanization

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Tuesday that his government will expand critical infrastructure to serve rapidly growing urban populations, aiming to decongest the capital, Nairobi, and other major towns.

Ruto, who launched the Second Kenya Urban Support Program, said that urbanization will spur rapid economic growth at the grassroots level, aligning with his development agenda.

“Well-managed urbanization is integral to our economic development agenda, aligning with Vision 2030 and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals,” he said, according to a statement issued by the presidency.

The president said that his government is collaborating with county governments and international partners to enhance the development of municipalities, towns and cities.

The development focus will include a comprehensive expansion of housing, water, energy, transport, sanitation, and other infrastructure to drive sustainable and inclusive growth in urban areas and create alternative settlements in smaller towns and municipalities, easing pressure on major towns.

“Kenya’s under-urbanization presents an opportunity to establish a solid foundation for urban development, improving economic opportunities and living conditions for millions of our citizens,” he said.