Kenyan leader vows to invest in security to thwart off emerging threats

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday vowed to continue investing in national security agencies to effectively deal with existing and emerging national security threats.

Kenyatta also urged Kenyans to cooperate with security agencies at all times and to always report threats to the country’s peace and security.

“We have invested heavily in upscaling our aerial, maritime, and land equipment; added new bases; bolstered the size of our forces by additional recruitment; improved the remuneration and benefits of personnel; and adopted the training and operational practices demanded by a fluid security environment,” he said during the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits pass-out parade in Eldoret, northwest Kenya.

He said Kenya boasts a highly capable, well equipped, and superbly trained military that can deliver superlative results across a variety of missions.

“Whether it is in international peacekeeping operations, or in defending our borders, or in assisting civilian agencies in humanitarian disaster response, or in collaborating with other concerned agencies within the security and intelligence sectors; KDF serves with unflinching duty and admirable purpose,” he said.

Kenyatta has challenged the new KDF soldiers to be outstanding in their service and conduct in line with the long tradition of excellence associated with the Kenyan military. Enditem