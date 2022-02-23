Kenyan manufacturers eye exports to expand revenues

Kenya’s manufacturers said Tuesday they will focus on prioritizing exports of their products in order to expand their revenues.

Mucai Kunyiha, chairman of Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), told journalists in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that the share of manufacturing in the gross domestic product has reduced from 9.3 percent in 2016 to less than 8 percent in 2021.

“For us to grow our manufacturing sector must find markets outside our borders, especially for goods that we are already capable of manufacturing,” Kunyiha said during the launch of the KAM manifesto 2022-2027.

Kunyiha observed that Kenya’s manufacturing exports as a share of all merchandise exports have averaged 30 percent over the past five years.

“Our medium-term goal is to increase the share of manufactured exports to 50 percent by expanding the value and volume of products sold,” he noted.

According to the manufacturers’ lobby, Kenya’s industrial products can easily compete in Africa due to the presence of numerous preferential trade agreements.

Kunyiha added that one way of raising exports is through embedding Kenyan manufacturing firms into regional and global value chains.

“This objective would ensure that Kenyan firms have access to the best possible opportunities by participating in value chains that generate higher value per worker and return on investments,” he added. Enditem