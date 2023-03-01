Kenyan manufacturers launch strategy to support expansion of industrial sector

Kenyan manufacturers on Tuesday launched a strategy to support the expansion of the industrial sector.

Rajan Shah, chairman of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), told journalists in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, that the 2023 Manufacturing Priority Agenda (MPA) is anchored on four pillars of global competitiveness, export-led industrialization, small and medium enterprise (SME) development and industrializing agriculture.

“The strategy provides a road map to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the economy to 20 percent up from the current 7.2 percent,” Shah said.

The MPA is an annual publication that guides its advocacy geared toward enhancing the manufacturing sector’s competitiveness.

Shah believed that for manufacturers to operate effectively and efficiently, they require a business environment that enhances competitiveness.

“The manufacturing sector needs a predictable and reliable regulatory and tax regime that allows investors to make projections on long-term investment decisions,” he observed.

Shah added that the strategy provides proposals for developing competitive agro-industries that are crucial for generating employment and income opportunities. Enditem