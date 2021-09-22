Kenyan marathon ace Keitany ends her career

Mary Keitany of Kenya, the world record holder in the women-only marathon, has ended her career, her management said on Wednesday.

Keitany called it quits at age 39 as the coronavirus denied her treatment in Europe on a back injury she sustained in December 2019.

The Kenyan won the New York marathon four times and has three top spots in London, with her 2017 victory in 2 hours 17 minutes 1 second the world record in a women-only race. The mixed race women’s record is 2:14.04 from compatriot Brigid Kosgei 2019 in Chicago.

Mother of two Keitany is also a half marathon world champion from 2009 and placed fourth at the 2012 Olympics in London.