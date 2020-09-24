The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Kenyan long-distance runner Patrick Siele for three years and six months for doping.

The marathoner, whose ban starts in March, was slapped with the sanction for evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection conducted on him on Dec. 18, 2019, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Earlier this month, the global athletics watchdog also banned another Kenyan, Philip Cheruiyot Kangogo, after the presence of a banned substance Higamine was found in his sample which contravenes the article 2.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code.

AIU said although Siele was subject to a four-year ban, the athlete admitted to the violation, hence a reduction of the sanction by six months.

The 24-year-old, who held a personal best of 2:10:42 in the marathon, will now join a long list of Kenyan athletes who have already been suspended or banned since the start of the year.

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang, Alex Oloitiptip, Mercy Kibarus and Kenneth Kipkemoi have already been banned while Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi and former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru are currently serving suspensions while awaiting a ruling.