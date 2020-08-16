arrested
Arrested

Kenyan criminal investigation officers said on Sunday they are interrogating three suspected drug traffickers who were arrested in Nairobi on Saturday for engaging in drug trafficking.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said its combined team of officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit, Special Services Unit and Anti Narcotics Unit arrested a notorious drug trafficker who has been operating in Nairobi’s residential estate.

The three suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment in court on Monday.

Cases of drug trafficking have been on the rise in Kenya. Police said the drug traffickers now use roads as opposed to airports to carry out the illegal trade. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.