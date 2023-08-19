Kenyan police arrest terror suspect with explosives

Kenyan security forces on Friday arrested a terror suspect and recovered a firearm loaded with six rounds of ammunition in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Ferdinand Indangasi, 41, was nabbed in Riruta residential estate where five sachets of a white narcotic substance believed to be cocaine from his pockets were recovered.

“Upon further scrutiny of the suspect’s mobile phone, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to the al-Shabab terror network,” the DCI said in a statement.

According to the DCI, the suspect led detectives to his house where upon gaining forceful entry, they recovered a Glock pistol loaded with six rounds of 9 mm caliber, 31,000 shillings (about 215 U.S. dollars) in cash and 25 kg of four-inch nails suspected to be used in the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

DCI said the anti-terror police unit conducted a background check of the suspect and discovered that the suspect was a hardcore convict who had served 15 years behind bars in prison.

The DCI said the terror will be arraigned in court on Aug. 21 once investigations are completed.