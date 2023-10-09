Kenyan police detain 13 illegal immigrants in border region

Kenyan police said Sunday that they have detained 13 illegal immigrants in Turkana County in the northwest of the country.

The immigrants were detained on Saturday after they crossed the Ethiopia-Kenya border, intercepted a vehicle with two police officers on board and disarmed their rifles, local police said.

“The two police officers and all the aliens were also detained ahead of arraignment in court and possible repatriation,” the police said in a security report.

The illegal immigrants said they wanted to enter South Africa for better opportunities. This is the latest case in which illegal migrants are detained in Kenya while in transit. Currently, tens of foreigners are arrested in various places in the country as they await transportation to their next destinations.

The Kenyan authorities have pointed to the expansive nature of the region as a contributing factor to the growing influx of foreigners into Kenya, particularly through the Moyale border crossing along the Kenya-Ethiopia border and the border shared with Somalia.

On the other hand, refugee rights organizations and aid agencies have connected the surge in human trafficking cases to the poverty prevalent in the region.