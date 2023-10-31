Kenyan police kill 2 al-Shabab militants in border raid

Kenyan police said Monday that they have killed two al-Shabab militants in a raid on their camp in Garissa County near the border with Somalia.

The police said the security officers raided the militant group’s medical camp at Hagarso in the Fafi area and recovered medical supplies and improvised explosive device-making materials.

The raid is the latest in a series that has been targeting hideouts run by the militant group in the area.

“The security team killed two al-Shabab ‘doctors’ who have been treating militants injured by security agencies,” the police said in a report.

The militants had earlier used a remote-controlled bomb to hit a police vehicle and killed at least two police officers in Dadaab, Garissa County. Four other officers were seriously injured in the attack, the police said, adding that the vehicle was badly damaged in the morning attack.

It came two days after the security teams at the weekend destroyed a logistics base used by al-Shabab militants in the same area and recovered assorted foodstuffs.