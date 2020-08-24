Kenyan police on Sunday night killed eight suspected burglars in the industrial area of the capital, Nairobi.

The robbers were killed by police officers after they were reportedly found stealing machinery from a store at Sihra Coffee Machinery Service and Gensham Wood Enterprises warehouses, Nairobi county police commander Rashid Yakub confirmed on Monday.

When challenged to surrender, Yakub said, the robbers started firing at the police officers, who fired back.

A truck loaded with assorted heavy machinery was recovered at the scene, as were two homemade pistols and machetes.

The police said those who were shot dead were men in their late 20s.

Cases of armed robberies have escalated this year across Kenya, some occurring in crowded streets in downtown Nairobi and its environs, according to traders and security guards.