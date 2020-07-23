A Kenyan police officer was killed and three others were injured on Wednesday evening following a foiled attack by al-Shabab militants in Garissa county in the northeast region.

Northeastern Regional Commander Rono Bunei said on Thursday the al-Shabab terrorists attempted to attack the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) camp in Yumbis area at around 6:45 pm but were repulsed by the security officers.

Bunei said an unknown number of suspected militants gained entry into the police camp after hauling rocket-propelled grenades in their attack on the camp before they were repulsed by the BPU personnel who were stationed there.

He said an administration police constable succumbed to injuries and three other officers were injured during the attack.

“The attackers are believed to have escaped with injuries,” said Bunei, noting that the extremists turned their anger on manyattas in the area and burnt them down accusing locals of leaking the planned attack on the police.

Bunei said they also burnt down a house belonging to a primary school principal in the area before escaping.

The local police officers said an improvised explosive device that had been set in the area went off without injuring anyone.

The foiled attack came hours after security officials in the Fafi region within the county recovered more than 20 high explosive ammunition on the roadside concealed under a camel bag. It is not clear who had abandoned the bag at the scene.

Al-Shabab fighters have stepped up attacks in counties bordering Somalia. In the last few weeks, they have carried out several attacks, which have either killed or injured people. The Yumbis attack is the latest such attempted attack in the region.

The militants have also been abducting civilians and also targeting military and police vehicles either by laying an ambush or planting explosives on the road in the northeast region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties. Enditem

