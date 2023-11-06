Kenyan police release list of terrorism suspects , give a 7-day ultimatum

The Kenyan police on Monday published a list of 19 individuals suspected of engaging in terrorist activities in the country and directed them to defend themselves within seven days.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, who published the names of these individuals in local newspapers, instructed the suspects, including one Congolese and two Tanzanians, to provide reasons why they should not be declared “Specified Entities.”

“The Inspector General of Police notifies the entities listed below to demonstrate within seven days from the date of this notice why they should not be declared as Specified Entities,” Koome said in the notice.

A “Specified Entity” refers to a person or organization suspected of committing, attempting or preparing to commit a terrorist act. Kenyan law requires the police chief to inform these entities of his intention to recommend to the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration that an order be issued, declaring each of the named entities as Specified Entities.

According to the notice, the suspects are expected to submit their responses to the office of the Inspector General of Police by Nov. 13. Such a notice is issued when the Inspector General has reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has committed, attempted or prepared to commit a terrorist act.

The individuals are also suspected of acting on behalf of or at the direction of a terrorist organization. However, they may apply to the police chief to request the revocation of the order.

In recent months, the police have intensified counter-terrorism operations in the city to disrupt plans for attacks in Kenya.

This notice came nearly a month after the United States Embassy in Nairobi issued a security alert, warning its citizens about potential terror attacks. The circular, dated Oct. 13, said “Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks.”