Kenyan security forces said Thursday they have rescued 16 foreigners after busting a human trafficking ring along the Marsabit-Isiolo highway in northern Kenya.

The officers from the multi-agency special operations team said six suspects who were ferrying the foreigners aboard three vehicles were arrested during an early Wednesday operation.

“The minors were being transported in three motor vehicles along the Marsabit-Isiolo highway heading towards Isiolo general direction at Ngaremara area,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a police report.

According to the DCI, illegal immigrants had no relevant documents in their possession.

“All the arrested aliens are of Ethiopian origin and are to be charged for the offense of being unlawfully present in Kenya while the Kenyan drivers are to be charged with the offense of human smuggling,” said the DCI.

The DCI said the suspects will be arraigned in court to answer to charges of human trafficking.